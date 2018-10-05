Peace Region Businesses win at ThriveNorth Business Challenge

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace region businesses cleaned up at the annual ThriveNorth Business Challenge held Thursday night in Fort St. John.

ThriveNorth was launched in Northeast B.C. back in February. Managed by Futurpreneur Canada, the organization helps budding young entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses with mentorship, funding, and resources.

The Business Challenge held at the Lido Theatre had three categories: Best New Business by an entrepreneur aged 18-28, Best New Business by an entrepreneur aged 29-39, and Best Growth Opportunity for an entrepreneur aged 18-39 whose business at least one year old.

In the category of Best New Business for 18 to 28 year-olds was Holly-Anne Ritchie & Shay Bergunder with BowTie. In the Best New Business for 29 to 39 year-olds the winner was Stephen Beard of Beard’s Brewing Company.

Jessie Taylor from Mama G’s Country Kitchen in Chetwynd won in the Best Growth Opportunity.

Each business was given $10,000 to fund their business.

There was also a People’s Choice Award valued at $5,000, which was voted on by people at the Lido Theatre and online. The winner of that award was Axel Whalen with Tiny Life Supply.

Advertisement