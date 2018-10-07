Peace River Regional District issues evacuation order for all of the Old Fort

Advertisement

UPDATE as of 2 p.m. – The Peace River Regional District has posted the following statement about why the order was issued to evacuate the Old Fort

“Based on the initial review by the engineering geologist retained by the PRRD, the continued movement of the main and re-activated slides pose a significant risk to public safety resulting in a recommendation for the previous evacuation orders. Information collected during the helicopter survey of the area and ground truthing showed evidence of stress cracks and other signs of instability throughout the area west of the main slide, and upslope of Old Fort Road on the east side of the main slide. As per the announcement Saturday evening, access for utility crews has been impacted and it is not considered safe for them to continue work at this point in time. Limitations for visibility and LiDAR survey to monitor changes in the movement of the slide have been reduced with the current snowfall conditions. Visual and recorded observations of movement to date indicate the movement is significant and unpredictable.”

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the entire community of Old Fort.

Boats will be taxi people to the Site C boat launch. Residents will then be taken from there to the emergency reception centre in Fort St. John by bus. Domestic animals, like cats, dogs, rabbits, gerbils, birds and fish will be allowed on the boat taxi and bus if they are on a leash or in a cage.

Activated this morning to deliver more evacuation orders to residents of the Old Fort area. — North Peace SAR (@NorthPeaceSAR) October 7, 2018

Residents have been asked to leave the area immediately. During an evacuation, we ask that people register at the reception centre even if they are not going to request any services so that if there is a change in the status of the emergency people can be notified.

The emergency reception centre is set up at the Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St. John. The reception centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, you can contact the Peace River Regional District at 250-784-3200 or visit their website www.prrd.bc.ca