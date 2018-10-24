PNG turns off natural gas service to Old Fort

3.6 C
A look at the Old Fort Road east of the first slide.
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Pacific Northern Gas has turned off natural gas service in the Old Fort.

The Peace River Regional District posted a message Wednesday morning on their website saying Pacific Northern Gas has isolated gas service in the area of the evacuation order.

The notice goes onto say that if the evacuation order is lifted PNG will help residents relight any appliances and inspect natural gas service.

Residents of the Old Fort have expressed anger over gas just being turned off.  Many are asking why gas was only turned off today and not when the evacuation happened.

A spokesperson with Pacific Northern Gas says the gas was turned off on Wednesday due to safety concerns of the Regional District.  The spokesperson said the Regional District had expressed concerns that some residents were entering the evacuation area and trying to re-light their gas equipment.

The gas should only be off for the day and PNG will help residents get their homes back online.

Here is the full statement from the PRRD website:

PNG has isolated the gas service in the Old Fort evacuation order area as a result of the gas-related safety concerns for the residents and public in the affected zone.

In the event that the evacuation order is lifted PNG will immediately provide technical resources to assist the community to relight appliances and inspect for any natural gas service related issues.

Gas Emergency 24-Hour Service:  1-800-663-1173 

If you are contacting Pacific Northern Gas Ltd. (PNG) about a concern with your natural gas services, such as gas odor or an emergency involving natural gas, please do not e-mail us, please use the phone number listed above.

If you smell that rotten egg, sulphur smell of natural gas, or hear the flow of escaping gas, here is what you should do:

  1. Leave the building immediately; leaving the door open and any windows that may already be open.
  2. Don’t smoke, light matches or operate electrical switches including your cell or telephone, or create any source of ignition.
  3. Turn your gas off at the meter, if you know how.
  4. Use a nearby phone to call the PNG 24-hour emergency line at 1-800-663-1173, or 911, or the fire department emergency number.

Adam Reaburn
