This photo was taken October 6, 2018 and shows the current condition of the power line heading to the Old Fort - Submitted
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Power could be restored to the Old Fort next week

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will build two power lines into the Old Fort.   Work has already started on repairing the original line that was damaged during the slide.

In an update provided by the Peace River Regional District on Saturday, rebuilding the current line into the community started Saturday and should be complete by Monday.  Once that is complete, they will build a new line into Old Fort on the east side, with construction expected to start as early as Monday October 22 with completion estimated for Thursday or Friday next week.

This new line should restore power to the majority of the residents in the Old Fort.

B.C. Hydro is asking Old Fort customers who have access to their homes to turn off lights and appliances, but leave one light on outside their house and one light on side to signal when power has been restored and avoid cold load pick-up

B.C. Hydro has applied to the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) for billing relief for Old Fort customers. The intent is to waive the billing for the days when the Peace River Regional District Evacuation Order is in effect.  This must first be approved by the BCUC and more information will be provided following the BCUC decisions.

Adam Reaburn
