FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 800 customers are without power around the BC Peace region due to the wind storm in the area.

The largest outage is between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek along the Alaska Highway. Over 400 customers are without power. That outage is under investigation. There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

Fort details on the other outages in the Peace, visit www.bchydro.com/outages.