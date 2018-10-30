4.1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
The Predators faced the Beaverlodge in an exhibition series over the weekend. Photo source Predators Facebook page
Predators have successful weekend in exhibition series

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team had quite the weekend as they went against the Beaverlodge as part of an exhibition series.

On Saturday, the Predators hosted Beaverlodge at the North Peace Arena winning the game 9-1.

Payton Bowen was voted Most Valuable Player of the game.

On Sunday, the Predators travelled to Hythe for the second game of the series against the Beaverlodge.

The game was tough as many penalties were given to both teams throughout gameplay. In the end, the Predators did manage to win the game 6-4.

Jerzi Westgate was voted Most Valuable Player of the game.

Predators coach Rob Larson was quite happy with this weekend’s outcome.

“In the first game, we played pretty well. Sunday’s game was a lot tighter, there was a lot of penalties in that game so it was hard to get any flow going”, said Larson.

Up next, the Predators will be heading to Fort Saskatchewan for a tournament on November 3 and 4.

Predators goals from Saturday:

First Period goals:

  • Payton Bowen, with an assist from Jordyn Larson & Hannah Piket
  • Payton Bowen, with an assist from Hannah Piket & Kasey Ditner
  • Beth Connelly, unassisted goal

Second Period goals:

  • Jerzi Westgate, with an assist from Bralin Willich
  • Madison Fell, with an assist from Mikayla Loewen
  • Jordyn Larson, unassisted goal
  • Payton Bowen – for the Hat Trick, with an assist from Beth Connelly & Jordyn Larson

Third Period goals:

  • Payton Bowen, with an assist from Beth Connelly & Kendra Bowen
  • Madison Fell, with an assist from Jerzi Westgate & Kasey Ditner

Predators goals from Sunday:

First Period goals:

  • Jerzi Westgate, with an assist from Jaycee Bird & Kasey Ditner
  • Madison Fell, with an assist from Payton Rogers & Jaycee Bird

Second Period goals:

  • Payton Rogers, with an assist from Payton Bowen & Jordyn Larson

Third Period goals:

  • Payton Bowen, with an assist from Kendra Bowen
  • Payton Bowen, with an assist from Bralin Willich
  • Hannah Piket, unassisted goal
Scott Brooks
