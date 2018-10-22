Proportional Representation referendum ballots in the mail

VICTORIA, B.C. – Ballots for the B.C. Referendum on Electoral Reform will be mailed out starting Monday.

Over 3.3 million voting packages will be distributed to registered voters in B.C. and event registered voters who are temporarily away from their homes in international locations like Korea, Kuwait and Zambia.

“We expect the Interior, Northern BC, Richmond, Vancouver, and Vancouver Island north of the Malahat to receive their voting packages this week,” says Anton Boegman, Chief Electoral Officer. “Greater Victoria and the rest of the Lower Mainland should receive their packages next week, and we expect package delivery to be complete by November 2.”

Elections BC encourages voters to get informed and vote in the referendum. Neutral information about the voting systems, short videos and a voter’s guide are available at elections.bc.ca/referendum.

Elections B.C. says the rotating postal strike has not yet impacted the delivery schedule for voting packages. The referendum voting period is October 22 to November 30, and this has not changed as a result of the rotating strikes.

Elections BC says they are monitoring the situation closely, and the Chief Electoral Officer has the authority to extend the voting period for the referendum if necessary, should job action at Canada Post materially impact the referendum process. Any changes will be communicated with the public.

To vote in the referendum, an individual must be:

a Canadian citizen,

18 or older as of November 30, 2018, and

a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately before November 30, 2018

All registered voters in British Columbia will receive a referendum voting package in the mail. Eligible voters that do not receive a voting package by November 2 should contact Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683, or go online toelections.bc.ca/ovr to request a package.

