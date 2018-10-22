4.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 22, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Referendum ballots at a sorting facility - Elections B.C.
Home News Proportional Representation referendum ballots in the mail
News

Proportional Representation referendum ballots in the mail

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

 VICTORIA, B.C. – Ballots for the B.C. Referendum on Electoral Reform will be mailed out starting Monday.

Over 3.3 million voting packages will be distributed to registered voters in B.C. and event registered voters who are temporarily away from their homes in international locations like Korea, Kuwait and Zambia.

“We expect the Interior, Northern BC, Richmond, Vancouver, and Vancouver Island north of the Malahat to receive their voting packages this week,” says Anton Boegman, Chief Electoral Officer. “Greater Victoria and the rest of the Lower Mainland should receive their packages next week, and we expect package delivery to be complete by November 2.”

Elections BC encourages voters to get informed and vote in the referendum. Neutral information about the voting systems, short videos and a voter’s guide are available at elections.bc.ca/referendum.

Advertisement

Elections B.C. says the rotating postal strike has not yet impacted the delivery schedule for voting packages.  The referendum voting period is October 22 to November 30, and this has not changed as a result of the rotating strikes.

Elections BC says they are monitoring the situation closely, and the Chief Electoral Officer has the authority to extend the voting period for the referendum if necessary, should job action at Canada Post materially impact the referendum process. Any changes will be communicated with the public.

To vote in the referendum, an individual must be:

  • a Canadian citizen,
  • 18 or older as of November 30, 2018, and
  • a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately before November 30, 2018

All registered voters in British Columbia will receive a referendum voting package in the mail. Eligible voters that do not receive a voting package by November 2 should contact Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683, or go online toelections.bc.ca/ovr to request a package.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Previous articleBusy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Feds announce new monitoring of vessel noise impacts on endangered whales

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The federal government says it will monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in British Columbia's Salish...
Read more
News

USW begins rotating strikes at Conifer mills

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The union representing workers at 13 sawmills in Northern B.C., including the Canfor mill...
Read more
News

City of Fort St. John and Moose FM launch Teal Pumpkin and Spooky Yard Maps

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Energeticcity.ca/Moose FM and the City of Fort St. John have launched a Teal Pumpkin Map...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

USW begins rotating strikes at Conifer mills

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The union representing workers at 13 sawmills in Northern B.C., including the Canfor mill in Fort St. John says...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the release of...

City of Fort St. John and Moose FM launch Teal Pumpkin...

Local students go 5 for 6 in predicting Fort St. John...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.