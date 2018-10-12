Province gives funding to literacy programs in the B.C. Peace

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Literacy programs in Fort St. John and the rest of the B.C. Peace Region got a funding boost from the provincial government today.

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark was at the Fort St. John campus of Northern Lights College this afternoon to announce $126,000 in funding through NLC that will support eight community adult literacy program partners in the region, including $24,780 for Fort St. John Literacy Society.

“Developing stronger reading, writing, math or computer skills can help people transform their lives and explore the possibility of higher education,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, who visited the Fort St. John Literacy Society. “Investing in literacy skills in communities like Fort St. John and throughout the province unlocks the potential in people’s lives and shows them a whole new world of possibilities.”

NLC will be partnering with the eight community literacy providers to connect adult learners with the skills they need to build a strong future for themselves, their families and their community. In addition to the Fort St. John Literacy Society, funding was also announced for these other organizations:

* Atlin community literacy program – Tlingit Family Learning Centre: $10,793

* Tumbler Ridge community literacy program – Tumbler Ridge public library: $12,882

* Dease Lake literacy program – Dease Lake reading centre: $5,830

* Chetwynd community adult literacy program – Chetwynd public library: $13,088

Advertisement

* Community adult literacy program – Dawson Creek Literacy Society: $15,532

* Fort St. John Literacy Society community adult learning program: $24,780

* Adult literacy program – Fort Nelson community literacy society: $21,581

* Family literacy program – Fort Nelson community literacy society: $21,581

Advertisement

“The programs we offer to people respond directly to their learning needs so they can move forward, unlock their potential and contribute to our community,” said Jessica Kalman, executive director and literacy outreach co-ordinator with the Fort St. John Literacy Society. “It’s exciting to see literacy in our community improve and people achieve their goals, whether it’s getting a driver’s licence, writing an exam or just building up their confidence.”

The Province estimates that more than 700,000 people in B.C. have significant challenges with literacy.