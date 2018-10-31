1 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
Province removes 400,000 cubic metres of timber to protect Caribou

Scott Brooks
CHETWYND, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District feels left out by the Province after news the B.C. Government has removed 400,000 cubic metres of timber for the forest industry in Northeast B.C.

Brad Sperling, Chair of the Peace River Regional District, wrote a letter to Premier John Horgan this week outlining the Boards displeasure of the recent decisions made by the province.

The letter, posted on the District of Chetwynd’s Facebook page, reads in part “We think it is reasonable that we at least be kept informed of decisions being made on our behalf that have the potential to wreak enormous havoc on our northern economy and especially on the lives of those who live here.”

On October 19, the Regional District says they were shocked and dismayed to learn of the imminent creation of an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area near Chetwynd.

As stated in the letter, potentially 400,000 cubic metres of timber will be clawed back with a potential loss of a minimum of 500 jobs. The Regional District also learned of the possibility of compensation packages being developed for forest companies.

For years studies have suggested that caribou in parts of Northeast B.C. will become extinct after increased industrial activity.  The District says the Province and local First Nations have been working together to solve the problem, but the District feels left out.

The Regional District feels their request to participate has been consistently set aside, and they hope this letter to the Premier will include them in future decision making for the District of Chetwynd.

A copy of the full letter can be viewed on the District of Chetwynd Facebook page.

