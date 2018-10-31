4.2 C
News
News

Province set to increase high risk driver penalities

Tracy Teves
VICTORIA, B.C. – The province of B.C. will be increasing the penalties for high-risk drivers by 20 percent.

A high-risk driver is one that put others at risk by excessive speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving.

“Reckless drivers put others at risk, and they’re contributing to the rise in crashes we’re seeing on our roads,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “To help make our roads safer and hold people accountable, we’re bringing in higher penalties for drivers who engage in dangerous behaviour behind the wheel.”

The penalty effects both the Driver Risk Premium program and the Driver Penalty Point program.  The DRP and DPP are insurance penalties paid to ICBC, as well as the original fine for the violation. Drivers are charged one program each year which is the higher penalty.

The penalty increase is to take effect on November 1, 2018. Penalties will increase by 20% again on Nov. 1, 2019, to keep in line with previous increases in basic premiums.

For more information on the penalty increase, you can visit icbc.com

Tracy Teves
