PRRD expands landslide evacuation alert area south of Fort St. John

7131 265 Rd

7219 265 Rd

9808 240 Rd

9840 240 Rd

9860 240 Rd

9878 240 Rd

9914 240 Rd

9936 240 Rd

9940 240 Rd

The PRRD’s geotechnical engineers say that increased signs of instability have been observed near the head scarp of the west, main and east slides, and tension cracks are also being observed further up the gully. As such, the risk to the surrounding properties near the slides has increased and have been placed on alert.

The PRRD says that it will continue monitoring the movement and will be collecting additional LiDAR information on a daily basis. Any significant movement noted during aerial survey via helicopter will be reported and updates provided accordingly.

On Tuesday, three properties south of the 240 Road and along the east side of 100th Street/265 Road were placed under alert due to the increasing instability in the hillsides near the landslide itself, which also caused Temporary Entry Permits for residents looking to access their homes covered under the evacuation order to be suspended until further notice.