PRRD expands landslide evacuation order to islands south of Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has once again expanded the area under an evacuation order because of the landslide near the community of Old Fort, though this time the order is for areas south of the community.

The PRRD said that the expansion of the evacuation order to include the islands south of Old Fort was recommended by Westrek Geotechnical Services, the firm contracted by the Regional District after the landslide first began on September 30th.

The main slide is said to have already impacted one of the islands, and recent changes along with new information about the west slide indicate the potential for increased mobilization and depth of failure.

This area is considered to be at risk with respect to public safety and it is recommended that no access be allowed.

The PRRD added that once the LiDAR analysis has been completed, a more thorough understanding of the size of the slide and potential risk area will be available.

The Regional District added that a team of experts from Westrek Geotechnical and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development are working on the analysis and will provide an update as soon as possible.