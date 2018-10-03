PRRD expands Old Fort Landslide evacuation alert area

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District announced this afternoon that it has expanded the area under an evacuation alert due to the Old Fort landslide.

At 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, the evacuation alert was expanded to include the properties located at 7605 Old Fort Road, 7583 Old Fort Road, and 7587 Old Fort Road.

The three properties under evacuation alert are in addition to the previous alert announced Monday morning, which covered all properties east of 7605 Old Fort Road in the Old Fort Subdivision.

The Regional District said that the landslide that occurred last Sunday has continued to move, and stress cracks have been observed to the west slide of the landslide.

Emergency Support Services have also been extended for Old Fort evacuees until October 9th.

Residents will not have to check out and re-check in. ESS will contact the hotels and reserve their rooms.

ESS will drop the forms off at each individual hotel tomorrow morning after 9:00am so the evacuees will just have to go to the front desk to sign and get their forms

People staying with family and friends (billeting) will have to go to the Reception Center to complete their referrals.

The Reception Center at the Pomeroy Sports Centre will be open from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday, October 4, 2018

After 6 pm on Thursday, October 4th Residents may contact -778-256-1230 for assistance

All residents of the Old Fort are eligible to use this resource

The PRRD is also looking to get information from residents in Old Fort about if and how many children take the school bus each day in order to help get students to school in the wake of last weekend’s landslide.

The PRRD is asking Old Fort residents whose children attend schools in the Fort St. John area contact them and provide: their Family Name, number of school-aged children in their household, and the name of the public or private school that their children attend. Residents can contact the Regional District at 250-784-3200.