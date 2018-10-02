PRRD hosting community meeting at NPCC on Old Fort landslide this evening

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is holding a community meeting in Fort St. John this evening for residents that have been affected by last weekend’s landslide near Old Fort.

The landslide was first noticed by residents on Sunday morning, and has since covered the Old Fort Road with at least six metres of earth and debris.

The PRRD set up an emergency operation centre at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on Sunday, and issued an evacuation alert for all properties east of 7605 Old Fort Road in the Old Fort Subdivision at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The PRRD will be holding a meeting at the North Peace Cultural Centre in Fort St. John from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, where residents will be getting updates from the Regional District and other responding agencies.

The PRRD also hosted a meeting Tuesday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Gord Pardy House, located at 6702 Old Fort Road, for residents who have not yet evacuated.

BC Hydro said that crews are currently working to restore power to 52 customers in Old Fort who lost power on Monday, with electricity estimated to be restored by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

As for when the Old Fort Road will reopen, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that it won’t likely be able to provide more details on the landslide specialists’ assessment until later this week.