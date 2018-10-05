PRRD hosting landslide meeting on Monday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is going to be hosting a meeting for Old Fort residents impacted by Sunday’s landslide over the long weekend.

The meeting taking place from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Monday, October 8th at the Stonebridge Hotel in Fort St. John.

The meeting will be live streamed to prrd.bc.ca, to enable residents in the community to watch the meeting and forward questions.

If you have any questions before the meeting please call 250 784 3200.