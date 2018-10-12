PRRD hosting meeting for Old Fort residents at NPCC this Sunday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District will be holding a meeting this Sunday for residents who have been forced from their homes in the Old Fort subdivision due to a 2-week-old landslide.

In an update on its website this afternoon, the PRRD said that it will be holding the meeting on Sunday, October 14th at the North Peace Cultural Centre, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

At the meeting, the Regional District says that it will be giving an update of the current slide situation from the geotechnical experts, hear from Red Cross about evacuee support, as well as medium and long-term planning for housing and vehicles.

The meeting is only open to residents of Old Fort – general public and media are not allowed to attend.

The PRRD also said in this afternoon’s update that it is creating a plan with the Community Liaison Group to assist residents in retrieving items from their homes and prepare buildings for winter. Since Old Fort is still under a strict evacuation order, the implementation of the plan depends on how active the slide is. The slide continues to be monitored closely by the geotechnical team of experts who advise the PRRD. Residents can volunteer themselves or any equipment they have by contacting the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-784-3200.

Regional district staff are also reminding Old Fort residents to stay in contact with Emergency Support Services in Fort St. John to get support for any short-term needs. Those needs can include emergency lodgings, food, and rental cars for those with no access to vehicles. All vehicle needs are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.