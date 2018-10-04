PRRD issues evacuation order for property along Old Fort Road

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has upgraded an evacuation alert for one of the affected properties along Old Fort Road to an evacuation order.

The order was issued to the residents of 7605 Old Fort Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the property now on evacuation order and two others immediately adjacent were issued an evacuation alert after stress cracks were observed to the west of the main body of the landslide, which started on Sunday morning.

The PRRD said that it issued the evacuation order due to the immediate danger posed to life safety by the landslide.

It’s not known if and/or when the hillside to the main landslide will also begin to slide.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation said Thursday morning that an update from geologists was expected late Thursday morning, but so far no update has been forthcoming.