PRRD launches water taxi for Old Fort Residents

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has organized a water taxi for residents living in the Old Fort.

The water taxi will run from the Taylor Boat Launch to the Old Fort. The taxi will leave from the Old Fort at the following times: 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m. The taxi will leave from Taylor at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

For Wednesday, October 3, 2018, residents will need to arrange to be picked up and dropped off at the Taylor Boat Launch. The PRRD is currently working to arrange a bus service to transport residents to Fort St John. However, this service will not be in place on Wednesday, October 3rd. More information will be released on this service as soon as it is available.

A parent or guardian must accompany all minors. Everyone taking the water taxi must wear a lifejacket.

For questions please call 250 784-3200 or visit prrd.bc.ca