PRRD opening Resiliency Centre for Old Fort evacuees tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is going to be opening a new resource for residents who have been evacuated from the community of Old Fort due to a two and a half week-old landslide.

The PRRD said that the new Resiliency Centre will be open starting Thursday for members of the Old Fort community to gather, interact, and learn about support services that are available.

Resiliency Centres are activated by local governments for members of the public who have been affected by disasters, including floods and wildfires in recent years.

Some of the services available for residents include those offered by the Canadian Red Cross, along with other resources such as dog-walking services, business resources, general recovery information, and psychosocial services.

Evacuees will also be able to speak with Centre staff over a cup of coffee or tea about their experiences, giving them someone to hear their stories.

The Resiliency Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until the Old Fort landslide situation is resolved.

The Centre will be located at 9940 102 Avenue and is situated between the BMO Bank and Domino’s Pizza in Fort St. John.

Calls can still be directed to the PRRD by calling 250-784-3200.

