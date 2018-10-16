16.2 C
News
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

PRRD opens all zones in Old Fort for temporary entry permits

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says that all zones in the Old Fort community have been approved for temporary re-entry permits.

The PRRD said that residents need to complete and submit a re-entry permit application before entry will be approved. PRRD staff will contact people to let them know what boat they will be on.

The forms are available at the ESS Reception Centre between 5-7pm on October 16th, and the PRRD office in Fort St John during regular business hours. The form is also downloadable through this link: https://prrd.bc.ca/reminder-re-entry-permits-need-to-be-completed/.

Boats will be scheduled for three trips on Wednesday, October 17th at 7:30 am, 10:30 am and a 2 pm as long as the area remains safe for entry.

Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

