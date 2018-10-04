PRRD posts connecting bus and water taxi schedules for Old Fort landslide evacuees

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has posted a new schedule for the bus service that connects to the water taxi allowing residents of the Old Fort subdivision to bypass last weekend’s landslide.

The PRRD says that in the morning, the water taxi will be leaving Old Fort every hour on the hour from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m., arriving in Taylor 10 minutes later.

The connecting bus will depart Taylor at 7:15, 8:15, and 9:15 every morning, arriving at the North Peace Cultural Centre roughly half an hour later.

The bus will depart from the NPCC at 3:30, 4:30, and 5:30, connecting to water taxis in Taylor at 4:00, 5:00, and 6:00 p.m.

PRRD Chair and Electoral Area ‘C’ Director Brad Sperling said that geologists are supposed to be conducting a LIDAR survey of the landslide, which will allow them to determine the slide’s speed.

Sperling said that the Regional District is currently focusing efforts on getting potable water to residents, most of whom don’t have wells and need to haul water in themselves.

He said that he’s hopeful that a solution for bringing in water will be achieved shortly.

“One way or another I’m going to get water into them, even if I have to pack it across.”

