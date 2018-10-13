PRRD releases new photos and LiDAR data of the Old Fort Landslides

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has released photos and LiDAR data that shows the growth and size of the Old Fort landslides.

The main slide that started on September 30, 2018, is now 25 ha. and is over 1.3 km in length as of October 10. The slide is anywhere from 100 to 200 metres in width. The western slide that is located below the Fort St. John lookout is about 14 ha., and 450 metres in length and the Old Landslide Complex had previous movement on October 6 and 7 in the upper northwest corner near the gravel pit.

Here is a video update from the PRRD.

As of Wednesday, the movement of both the main slide and the west slide appeared to be slowing down according to the report released by the Regional District. That, unfortunately, doesn’t mean the slides are finished moving. The report goes onto say “landslides are unpredictable and there is potential for these slides to slip and/or speed up again. We will continue to monitor their progress daily, especially for any impact from the precipitation last night and today.”

Geologists continue to monitor the slides with LiDAR data, and the team says they will refine their analysis and provide another update on the size and movement of the slide areas.

The Peace River Regional District will host a meeting on Sunday only for residents of the Old Fort.

Below are more pictures and LiDAR data released by the Regional District on October 12, 2018.