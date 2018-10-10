PRRD says it has a contractor to facilitate Old Fort residents to gather vehicles and winterize homes

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says that a plan has been implemented to allow evacuated residents of the Old Fort subdivision to gather their belongings and vehicles, and to also prepare their empty homes for the coming winter.

The PRRD’s Emergency Operations Centre says that the plan has been developed with a contractor who is experienced in working in emergency situations and has the equipment and resources to assist evacuees.

“At this time, it is not safe for ANYONE to enter the evacuation order area – from land or by water. Volunteers MUST NOT enter this area and MUST not transport anyone to the EVACUATION ORDER area,” said the PRRD in an update on its website.

The Regional District added that the plan will be put into action once word is received from a geotechnical engineer that the hillside above the community is stable enough that it will not suddenly fail.

On Tuesday, the Regional District cancelled Temporary Entry Permits for Old Fort residents to retrieve belongings from their homes, after geotechnical engineers from Westrek Geotechnical Services said that stress cracks in the hillside above the community have continued to form and land slippage has also been observed, causing the Old Fort Road to crack, buckle and slip.