PRRD suspends temporary entry permits for Old Fort evacuees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has suspended all temporary entry permits for residents of the Old Fort subdivision until further notice.

The PRRD announced on Monday afternoon that it would be issuing temporary entry permits for residents who had been out of their homes on Sunday when the evacuation order was issued, allowing them to access their homes and grab essentials such as medications, pets, food, and other supplies.

The PRRD said that based on information that was given to its Emergency Operations Centre by a geotechnical engineer, the decision was made to suspend the permits due to the instability of the landslide.

Scott Maxwell, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s executive director for the Peace Region, says that Sunday’s evacuation order was issued after the initial slide that occurred on September 30th triggered several other inactive landslide areas on either side of it to reactivate, leading to increasing instability in the slopes above the community.

Maxwell said that the Ministry is using a helicopter to conduct LIDAR surveys of the landslide on a daily basis to monitor the slide’s movement and direction.