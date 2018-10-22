12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 22, 2018
Construction started on October 19 to build a temporary road to the Old Fort - Yellowhead Road and Bridge
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

PRRD to allow residents to remove vehicles used for work from Old Fort

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District will start to issue permits to residents of the Old Fort can remove work vehicles from the community.

The PRRD says if you have a 4×4 vehicle that is still in the community of Old Fort that sustains a business, you can contact the PRRD at 250-784-3200 and they will look at issuing entry permits to remove those vehicles.

“The passage for getting out of the community location is a 4×4 road, so please take this into consideration before you submit your permit application.”

For more information on the permit, click here.

The Regional District is also reminding residents to respect and obey security checkpoints.  The slide is still active and the community remains under an evacuation order.  In a posting on the PRRD website, the District says “Security has been put in place to ensure the security of residences left unattended, and to know the number of contractors that working in the area restoring utilities.  Entry permits can be obtained from the PRRD; this is so that the PRRD knows who is in the evacuation area.”

Adam Reaburn
