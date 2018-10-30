3.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Energy News Public comment now open for LNG facility on Vancouver Island
Energy NewsNews

Public comment now open for LNG facility on Vancouver Island

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VANCOUVER B.C. – The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has to decide if a Federal Environmental Assessment is required for the proposed Kwispaa LNG facility.

The project is being developed north of Bamfield on Vancouver Island.  The Federal Environmental Assessment agency is now seeking public input to help make this decision.

This project would convert natural gas to LNG for export which would produce 24 million tons of LNG for at least 25 years.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) is looking for the public and indigenous groups comments in regards to the project and the potential effects on the environment by welcoming written feedback to be sent by letter or email.

All comments must be submitted by November 18, 2018, and are considered public.  The CEAA will post on their website their decision. If an environmental assessment is required the public will have three more opportunities to comment.

Advertisement

Please direct your comments to the following;

Kwispaa LNG Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
410-701 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C6
Telephone: 604-666-2431
Email: CEAA.Kwispaa.ACEE@canada.ca

Previous articleCanada Post strike hits the B.C. Peace
Tracy Teves
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Canada Post strike hits the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The rotating Canada Post strike has hit the B.C. Peace. Postal workers in Fort St....
Read more
News

This year’s Poppy Campaign is off to a great start

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign is going strong in the first half of...
Read more
News

Livestock Producers learn about Anthrax at community session

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many concerned livestock producers came out to learn about anthrax at the Anthrax Information...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

This year’s Poppy Campaign is off to a great start

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign is going strong in the first half of this year's fundraiser. Capt. Greg Nicoll...

Livestock Producers learn about Anthrax at community session

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for help to find missing 15-year-old

NPSS Grizzlies perform well this weekend in Volleyball

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.