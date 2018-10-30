Public comment now open for LNG facility on Vancouver Island

VANCOUVER B.C. – The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has to decide if a Federal Environmental Assessment is required for the proposed Kwispaa LNG facility.

The project is being developed north of Bamfield on Vancouver Island. The Federal Environmental Assessment agency is now seeking public input to help make this decision.

This project would convert natural gas to LNG for export which would produce 24 million tons of LNG for at least 25 years.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) is looking for the public and indigenous groups comments in regards to the project and the potential effects on the environment by welcoming written feedback to be sent by letter or email.

All comments must be submitted by November 18, 2018, and are considered public. The CEAA will post on their website their decision. If an environmental assessment is required the public will have three more opportunities to comment.

Advertisement

Please direct your comments to the following;

Kwispaa LNG Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

410-701 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C6

Telephone: 604-666-2431

Email: CEAA.Kwispaa.ACEE@canada.ca