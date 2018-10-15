12.9 C
Police are investigating a possible hit and run.
News

RCMP investigating possible pedestrian hit and run

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating what they believe is a hit and run that occurred early this morning behind the Fire Hall.

Just after 6:30 Monday morning, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a man lying in the middle of the road in the area of 94th Ave and 94th St.

Officers attended and began their investigation into a suspected Hit & Run involving the male pedestrian, who is approximately 30 years old.

The man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say that their investigation is in the early stages, and is being assisted by the RCMP’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

The Fort St John RCMP request the public find alternate routes of travel as the road will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time as the investigation continues.

If anyone was in the area and saw anything suspicious or has information about this incident, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca

