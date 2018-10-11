RCMP say no indications of criminal element in pipeline explosion near Prince George

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Mounties say that there does not appear to be a criminal element in the natural gas pipeline explosion that occurred in a rural area outside of Prince George late Tuesday afternoon.

In a release today, North District RCMP spokesperson Corporal Madonna Saunderson said that police have been working with Enbridge, the National Energy Board, and Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the explosion that occurred on October 9th.

The RCMP assisted with the evacuation of approximately 100 residents near the site of the explosion as a precaution, and residents were allowed to return home within a couple of hours.

“Our top priority is to ensure public and officer safety,” said Inspector Shaun Wright, Operations Officer of Prince George RCMP. “Our investigators, along with Forensic Identification Services, have maintained the security of the scene from the beginning and immediately engaged the assistance of our North District Major Crime Unit. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damages to properties in the vicinity.”

After reviewing information from all stakeholders, the RCMP say there are no indications that the explosion was criminal in nature. The investigation has now been turned over to Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the National Energy Board and Enbridge.