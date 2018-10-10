Real Estate Sales Up in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC North Real Estate Board has released its third-quarter update. In the first nine months of 2018, the BCNREB reports 3928 properties worth $1.1 billion had been sold through the Multiple Listing Services (MLS).

At this time last year, 3878 properties worth $1 billion had changed hands. Since the end of September, of this year, there were 3757 properties available for sale through the MLS, down from 4148 properties sold at the end of September 2017.

In Fort St. John, the sale of properties has been up. As of September 30, 401 properties worth $146.2 million were reported sold in the area, compared to 365 properties worth $144.9 million to this time last year.

In comparison to other communities, Fort St. John has seen the most activity within the Northern BC real estate market.