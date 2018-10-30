7.8 C
A photo of the Old Fort Slide taken October 27, 2018
Old Fort Landslide Updates

Regional District lifts some evacuation alerts for Old Fort

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for twelve properties near the Old Fort and lifted the evacuation order for one property.

The majority of the evacuation order remains in place, but as of 3 p.m. Monday, the PRRD has downgraded the evacuation order to an alert for the property at 9819 240 road.  The property is located above the slide.

The evacuation alert for twelve properties, listed below, was also lifted Monday afternoon.

Those properties are:

  • 7711 Old Fort Road
  • 7587 Old Fort Road
  • 9913 240 Road
  • 7131 265 Road
  • 7219 265 Road
  • 9808 240 Road
  • 9840 240 Road
  • 9860 240 Road
  • 9878 240 Road
  • 9914 240 Road
  • 9936 240 Road
  • 9940 240 Road

Here is a map of all the properties that remain under an evacuation order or an evacuation alert.

A map of the current evacuation orders and alerts as of October 29, 2018

Westrek Geotechnical said last week some residents of the Old Fort could return home once the road into the community is finished.  The final geotechnical report on the slide should be completed by the middle of this week.  The report was supposed to be finished last week, but a large amount of new data from the Province was given to Westrek on Wednesday.

Once the PRRD receives the geotechnical report, the report will then be sent for a peer and legal reviews.  From there, the PRRD will determine the next steps for residents of the Old Fort.

Adam Reaburn
