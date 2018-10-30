Regional District lifts some evacuation alerts for Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for twelve properties near the Old Fort and lifted the evacuation order for one property.

The majority of the evacuation order remains in place, but as of 3 p.m. Monday, the PRRD has downgraded the evacuation order to an alert for the property at 9819 240 road. The property is located above the slide.

The evacuation alert for twelve properties, listed below, was also lifted Monday afternoon.

Those properties are:

7711 Old Fort Road

7587 Old Fort Road

9913 240 Road

7131 265 Road

7219 265 Road

9808 240 Road

9840 240 Road

9860 240 Road

9878 240 Road

9914 240 Road

9936 240 Road

9940 240 Road

Here is a map of all the properties that remain under an evacuation order or an evacuation alert.

Westrek Geotechnical said last week some residents of the Old Fort could return home once the road into the community is finished. The final geotechnical report on the slide should be completed by the middle of this week. The report was supposed to be finished last week, but a large amount of new data from the Province was given to Westrek on Wednesday.

Once the PRRD receives the geotechnical report, the report will then be sent for a peer and legal reviews. From there, the PRRD will determine the next steps for residents of the Old Fort.