Regional District to begin cracking down on landslide evacuation order violations

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says that it will begin cracking down on anyone that violates the evacuation orders that have been issued for areas around the community of Old Fort.

In an update late this afternoon, the PRRD said that additional cracking and movement on the slide has resulted in the Peace River Regional District Board issuing the following statement:

“An Evacuation Order for the Old Fort Landslide was issued on October 7, 2018 and expanded on October 11, 2018. Pursuant to the Evacuation Order and the powers available under the Emergency Program Act to control or prohibit movement during a state of local emergency,

THE PEACE RIVER REGIONAL DISTRICT WILL NOT TOLERATE ENTRY INTO THE EVACUATION ORDER AREA EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 12, 2018 AT 6:00 AM.

EMERGENCY PROGRAM ACT

Part 3 — Emergencies, Disasters and Declared Emergencies

Section 27

(1) A person commits an offence who

(a) contravenes this Act or the regulations, or

(b) interferes with or obstructs any person in the exercise of any power or the performance of any duty conferred or imposed under this Act.

(2) A person who commits an offence under subsection (1) is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than one year or to a fine of not more than $10,000 or to both imprisonment and fine.

It is strongly recommended that any residents who have not left the Evacuation Order area leave for their own safety. If you wish to leave the PRRD will make arrangements to pick you up. Call 250 784-3200 24 hrs a day.”

Earlier this afternoon, the PRRD issued it’s sixth evacuation order since the landslide first began on September 30th.