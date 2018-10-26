2.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 26, 2018
News

Rental vacancy rates drop in Fort St. John says Smook

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The rental market in Fort St. John is beginning to pick up, following a slump in the market.

Wanda Smook, of Action Property Management, spoke with Trevor Bolin on the ‘Trev Talks’ show on Friday about the current status of the city’s rental market.

Smook says rental vacancy rates have been dropping since the start of this year.

“Things did start to pick a little bit beginning of 2018 and they have just continued to pick up as well. The last couple months have actually been very good”, said Smook.

In 2017 the vacancy rate in Fort St. John had been at 30 percent.

Smook says the rental vacancy rate currently sits at 12 percent with a lot of them being the older apartment buildings, with houses and duplexes sitting at 7 percent.

Smook expects rental vacancies to continue to drop well into 2019.

You can see the whole conversation with Wanda Smook

