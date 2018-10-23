Rotary Mega Lottery early bird draw is Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John is getting ready for the Mega Lottery early bird draw taking place this Thursday.

Leona Smith, the administrator of the Rotary Mega Lottery, says the early bird draw, held between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, is for $5,000 cash.

“20 local service clubs are involved in this year’s lottery, and it’s all money raised for, mostly, equipment for their clubs”, said Smith.

The cut off for the early bird draw is this Wednesday, October 24, at 7 p.m.

The draw will be this Thursday, at 12:50 p.m., at the Northern Grand Hotel.

The next draw to follow is on December 6, with the final draw on January 12, 2019.

For tickets and further information, you can visit https://rotarymegalottery.org/