Rotary Mega Lottery Early Bird Draw winner announced

FORT St. JOHN, B.C. – During the Fort St. John Rotary Club’s luncheon, a winner was drawn for the Rotary Mega Lottery early bird draw at the Northern Grand Hotel on Thursday.

Guest speaker Kareen Hudson, Program Director for Dalai Lama Centre for Peace and Education, had the honour of drawing the ticket.

Florin Rugina, of Fort St. John, was the winner for the $5,000 draw.

Leona Smith, the administrator of the Rotary Mega Lottery, said, “A formal presentation of the winnings will be made next Thursday”.

The next early bird draw is December 6, with the final draw on January 12, 2019.

Advertisement

For tickets and further information, you can visit https://rotarymegalottery.org/