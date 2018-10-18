School District #60 asking residents to submit name ideas for new elementary school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 is asking to residents to start submitting their ideas of what they think the new elementary school under construction near the Fort St. John Hospital should be called.

In a post on its website, the School District says it has a number of criteria that it is asking residents to adhere when submitting their proposed names.

School District #60’s Naming Protocol states that new schools can be named after either the geographic areas and/or communities they serve, or persons who have been recognized for their historic, cultural, or social significance to the North Peace.

If schools are to be named after a person, the School District requires that they need to have been deceased for at least 5 years and also need to be distinct from other school names.

The School Board said that when selecting new school names, it will be sensitive to cultural and social diversity, and that the names have good taste and are capable of standing the test of time.

Two years ago, the School District chose to name what was then the city’s newest school for Alaska Highway News founder Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray after taking submissions from residents.

Final naming decisions will be determined by the consensus of SD60’s Board of trustees.

Residents can make their submissions via email to public@prn.bc.ca until November 30th at noon. School Board members can also be sent naming submissions directly.

