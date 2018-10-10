School District Trustees Included on Municipal Ballot

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are six candidates vying for seats to be on the next Board of Trustees to represent School District 60 within the city of Fort St. John, for 2018 Municipal Elections.

In Fort St. John, voters can find the list of trustees on the same ballot as council candidates.

Advanced voting for 2018 Municipal Elections is Wednesday, October 10, from 8 am to 8 pm, at the Fort St. John Legion.

Other voting dates include advanced polls on October 17, with general voting day October 20 at the Fort St. John Legion from 8 am to 8 pm.

Here is a list of School District Trustees running in the 2018 municipal elections.

Trustee Electoral Area 1:

Melanie Edwards; Cecil Lake, BC

Madeleine Lehmann; Cecil Lake, BC

Advertisement

Trustee Electoral Area 2:

David Christie; Taylor, BC

David Scott – Moncrieff; Fort St. John, BC

Advertisement

Trustee Electoral Area 3:

Nicole Gillis; Hudson’s Hope, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 4:

Ida Campbell; Taylor, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 5:

Erin Evans; Fort St. John, BC

Helen Norma Gilbert; Fort St. John, BC

Darrell Pasichnyk; Fort St. John, BC

Jeff Richert; Fort St. John, BC

Bill Snow; Fort St. John, BC