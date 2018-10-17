Second day of advance polls in Fort St. John for local election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today is the second day that voters in Fort St. John will be able to cast ballots in this year’s municipal election.

The first municipal election poll took place last Wednesday when officials said the city was on track to see an increase in voter turnout compared to the previous municipal election four years ago.

The City’s Chief Election Officer Janet Prestley said that during the October 10th advance polls, there were 475 votes cast.

By comparison, she said that during both advance polling days during the last municipal election in 2014, there was a total of 570 ballots cast.

Today is the final day of advance voting in this year’s municipal election before the election day itself takes place on Saturday, October 20th.

The single polling station in Fort St. John on both days will be open at the Fort St. John Legion on 105th Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.