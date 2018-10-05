Seniors, hockey clubs to get U-17 legacy funds

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Seniors Housing Society and Fort St. John Minor Hockey are among five groups in Fort St. John that will be splitting over $30,000 in legacy funds from the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey at a City Council meeting next Tuesday.

A team of over 100 volunteers in both Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, before the host committee is taken into account, helped make the event possible.

The tournament was held November 5th – 11th in both communities, culminating in the gold medal game at the Encana Events Centre, which was won by Team USA 6-4.

The North Peace Seniors Housing Society will be getting the lion’s share of the funds, a total of $10,923.55, while Fort St. John Minor Hockey, the North Peace Eagles Female Hockey Club, the Fort St. John Huskies and Fort St. John Senior Flyers will each be getting $4,855.

The legacy funds given out this year are much lower than those distributed after the 2015 edition of the tournament, which was also held in the B.C. Peace Region.