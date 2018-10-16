16.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo by Pixabay
Home News Several cannabis retail applications clear first hurdles in Northeast B.C. ahead of...
NewsRegional

Several cannabis retail applications clear first hurdles in Northeast B.C. ahead of Wednesday’s legalization

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A number of applications to set up cannabis retail operations have passed their first test and are now in front of several Peace Region municipal governments ahead of the legalization of recreational cannabis across Canada on Wednesday.

As of midnight tonight, all Canadians will officially be allowed to consume possess and consume cannabis, making this country the second country after Uruguay to legalize sales of cannabis. Citizens of Georgia and South Africa are allowed to cultivate and consume cannabis for personal use after several court rulings, though sales are not allowed.

B.C. residents will be able to purchase cannabis online through the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which also operates B.C. Liquor Stores. However, the only legal cannabis retail store that will be operating on Wednesday is the B.C. Cannabis Store location in Kamloops.

In Fort St. John, City Council passed a bylaw this summer approving private cannabis retail operations inside the City’s downtown core area, while other similar bylaws have been or are in the process of being enacted in other Peace Region municipalities.

Other communities in Northeast B.C. have also already received applications from aspiring entrepreneurs looking to set up a private cannabis retail operation.

Anyone looking to set up a cannabis retail location must first submit the application with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, which checks to ensure the applicant has no ties to organized crime and meets other criteria. After clearing that first hurdle, applications are forwarded to local governments, who then decide whether they approve of the application.

The B.C. Government said that 173 applications for cannabis retail operations have been received, with 62 having been forwarded to local governments.

Of those, the City of Dawson Creek has receive two applications from the LCRB, while Tumbler Ridge has one application. Chetwynd and the Northern Rockies have both not yet received any applications, while officials with the municipalities of Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, and Pouce Coupe were not able to comment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The District of Taylor is not currently allowing cannabis retail operations.

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleOld Fort residents frustrated about uncertainty for their community
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

Old Fort residents frustrated about uncertainty for their community

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though some residents of Old Fort are once again allowed to temporarily return to...
Read more
Canadian Press

Samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge

Canadian Press -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The company that owns the natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned one week ago...
Read more
Canadian Press

Little hope seen for oilpatch activity growth as steep price discounts continue

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - An energy analyst warns the Canadian oil and gas sector is in a holding pattern in...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat:...

Canadian Press -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The company that owns the natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned one week ago in central British Columbia, says...

Little hope seen for oilpatch activity growth as steep price discounts...

video

Two minutes with the candidates – Justin Jones

Man arrested near Spirit River after series of gun battles last...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.