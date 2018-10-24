-3.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

An aerial view of the south bank excavation at Site C, including the stilling basin and the powerhouse buttress, in September 2017. Photo by BC Hydro
Home News Site C stop work injunction dismissed
NewsSite C

Site C stop work injunction dismissed

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A court injunction to stop work at the Site C Dam has been dismissed.

According to tweets from reporters in Vancouver, the injunction filed by West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations in January of this year has been dismissed.

The two First Nations applied for seeking a complete stoppage to work on the dam, or for work to stop in so-called “critical areas” for a period of 18 months – which is the period of time that an expedited trial for the treaty infringement suit is estimated to take.

More to come…

Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies hope to continue winning streak tonight
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

One man is dead after a well site explosion south of Grande Prairie

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after a well site explosion Tuesday night. The explosion happened at...
Read more
News

Woodfibre LNG construction to start in 2019

Adam Reaburn -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Reuters is reporting Woodfibre LNG will start constructing in early 2019. Woodfibre LNG President David Keane told...
Read more
News

Missing women’s ID found near Pink Mountain

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The ID of a missing person from Ontario has allegedly been found near Pink...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Missing women’s ID found near Pink Mountain

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The ID of a missing person from Ontario has allegedly been found near Pink Mountain. According to the Star Vancouver,...

Rotary Mega Lottery early bird draw is Thursday

Defrizz the Grizz at NPSS

Is your vehicle ready for winter?

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.