Site C stop work injunction dismissed

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A court injunction to stop work at the Site C Dam has been dismissed.

According to tweets from reporters in Vancouver, the injunction filed by West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations in January of this year has been dismissed.

The two First Nations applied for seeking a complete stoppage to work on the dam, or for work to stop in so-called “critical areas” for a period of 18 months – which is the period of time that an expedited trial for the treaty infringement suit is estimated to take.

