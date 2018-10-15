14.6 C
Jennifer Moore presents a cheque to Amanda Trotter on behalf of the Spark! Leadership Conference. Supplied photo
News

Spark Conference donates to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Organizers of the Spark! Women’s Leadership Conference made a cheque presentation to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Centre last Thursday.

Conference chair Jennifer Moore said that due to the success of this year’s conference and in lieu of speaker gifts, Spark was able to make a donation of $2,500 to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Centre’s Dress for Success program – a program that provides support and clothing for women getting back into the workforce.

“We value the important work the Fort St John Women’s Resource Centre does for those in our community who are less fortunate.  They have a tough job on the front line with some of the community’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Moore. “It has been our great pleasure to make an annual donation every year for 5 years as a legacy of our conference.”

The Women’s Resource Centre has seen a substantial increase of community members seeking assistance in the past few years. The centre is always in need of donations, non-perishable food items, clothing, household items, hygiene products, and volunteers as they always strive to help everyone that walks through the door.

“The Fort St John Women’s Society is proud of our 5 year association with Spark Women’s Leadership Conference,” said Women’s Resource Society executive director Amanda Trotter. “We are extremely grateful to be part of this network of dynamic local women leaders. Special thanks to the participants of Spark! for their wonderful donation and to ReMax for their fantastic donation of food for our Outreach Store.”

2018 marked the 5th anniversary of Spark! Women’s Leadership Conference. The event was designed by members of local industry, government, and organizations to meet the professional educational needs of our growing female workforce and provide valuable tools for growth.

