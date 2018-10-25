3.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Clearing of the land for the stadium that the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is having constructed.
Sports

Stadium construction underway for Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is in the process of constructing a stadium for the club.

Eliza Stanford of the ski club said, “It’s not like a stadium in the traditional sense with bleachers and everything. It’s basically, a sort of small open field area mainly for hosting races. In a cross-country ski race, you need a start/finish zone and so you need to have a certain area with so many ski lanes in it on one side and then a finish zone on the other”.

Stanford says the stadium will not just be used for races, but as well for programs.

“Also the stadium will be used for our programming. We have a lot of beginner skiers, a lot of kids who are getting into the sport and you just need an open space to deliver those programs”.

Stanford says the construction should be finished this weekend.

“We went through a long process. You can’t just do anything without permission from B.C. Parks, so it’s been a really long process to get to this point where we can actually do the work”, explained Stanford.

Standford also says the club is trying to get up to a standard where it is enjoyed by other skiers from around the province.

“We are working towards a few goals to make it accessible for people of all abilities and basically for anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors. The 2020 games is definitely a focus for us as we try to get everything ready for those events”.

