STARS Air Ambulance gets $180,000 donation from ConocoPhillips

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with STARS Air Ambulance and ConocoPhillips Canada were in Fort St. John today to celebrate a big donation to the air ambulance organization.

STARS President and CEO Andrea Robertson spoke during a press event at Bailey Helicopters’ operations centre at the North Peace Airport to thank the company for having contributed over $3,000,000 to her organization since 1989.

On behalf of his company, ConocoPhillips Canada president Kirk Johnson was also in Fort St. John to present a $180,000 cheque to STARS, which was founded in 1985 and operates from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

Before today’s cheque presentation, STARS’ Mobile Education Unit hosted a safety training opportunity for ConocoPhillips Canada employees based in Fort St. John, as well as stakeholders and local first responders.