A photo of Fort Nelson from the air. Photo by Fort Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Home Election Streeper loses re-election bid in Fort Nelson
ElectionNews

Streeper loses re-election bid in Fort Nelson

Chris Newton
FORT NELSON, B.C. – Gary Foster has been elected as the new mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, beating long-time incumbent mayor Bill Streeper.

Foster handily won this year’s election gathering 922 votes to Streeper’s 540.

This was Streeper’s fourth re-election bid.

Councillors who were elected to the Regional Municipality Council were Lorraine Gerwing (1,133), Todd Penney (1,092), Kyle Andrews (1,060), Laurie Dolan (977), Danny Soles (771), and John Roper (752).

Here are the election results.

Northern Rockies - Fort Nelson - Mayor

CandidateVotesElected
Bill Streeper540
Gary Foster922X

Northern Rockies - Fort Nelson - Council

CandidateVotesElected
Tanner Whidden587
Wayne Wheeler264
Ben Wall574
Danny Soles771X
John Roper752X
Todd Penney1092X
Clayton Mollica247
Lorraine Gerwing1133X
Laurie Dolan977X
Kyle Andrews1060X

Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca
