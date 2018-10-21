Streeper loses re-election bid in Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Gary Foster has been elected as the new mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, beating long-time incumbent mayor Bill Streeper.

Foster handily won this year’s election gathering 922 votes to Streeper’s 540.

This was Streeper’s fourth re-election bid.

Councillors who were elected to the Regional Municipality Council were Lorraine Gerwing (1,133), Todd Penney (1,092), Kyle Andrews (1,060), Laurie Dolan (977), Danny Soles (771), and John Roper (752).

