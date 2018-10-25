10.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Strong winds expected across Northern B.C. Friday

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. Peace.

A low-pressure system will move across Northern B.C. on Friday that could bring winds gusting upwards of 80km/h.

The strong southwesterly winds will affect Central and Northern B.C.  See the full warning below.

12:28 PM PDT Thursday 25 October 2018
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • B.C. North Peace River
  • B.C. South Peace River

Gusty southwesterly winds are expected on Friday.

A Pacific low-pressure system will land on the BC coast near Prince Rupert Friday morning and track across the northern interior, reaching the Fort Nelson area that evening.

Following the track of the low, strong southwesterly winds gusting upwards of 80 km/h are possible Friday afternoon over parts of the central and northern interior including the northern Chilcotin, Prince George, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes, Williston and McGregor area. The strong winds will spread to the BC Peace River region Friday night.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Adam Reaburn
