FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hydro is responding to a power outage west of Fort St. John. Sunday’s strong winds have pushed trees into contact with power lines outside of Fort St. John.

There are 566 customers without power as of 9:40 a.m. Sunday. The outage covers an area south of 246 road and west of 116 street in Fort St. John.

A B.C. Hydro crews have been assigned to fix the outage.

For more updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages.