Wednesday, October 31, 2018
RCMP were at NPSS with guns drawn while they investigated the report of a handgun - Submitted
Students kept at schools after report of a possible handgun near NPSS

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary, Robert Ogilvie and Duncan Cran schools were all locked down after a report of a person with a handgun.

The report came in at 2:17 p.m. to the RCMP that witnesses had seen a male who may have been in possession of a handgun near North Peace Secondary School on 86 street.

All available officers responded to the call and set up a containment area and quickly learned the possible suspect had departed in an unknown green SUV.

The RCMP were able to contact a 23-year-old who turned himself into the Police.  The RCMP believe the alleged handgun was an airsoft pistol.

RCMP believe the public is not at risk regarding this incident.

The investigation is still in its early stages so no further information will be released at this time.

At first, North Peace Secondary School was placed under a hold and secure and quickly changed to a complete lockdown.  Both Robert Ogilvie and Duncan Cran were also placed under a hold and secure.  Students were allowed to leave all the schools at 3:15 Wednesday.

Adam Reaburn
