Super day for Blizzards season finale

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a super day for the final race of the season for the Cyclo-cross championships! Thanks to Dian Loro for timing and Sam Keats for setting up the circuit. Our last event of the season is the Awards banquet on Oct 28 at 6 p.m. at Dr. Kearney school.
Here are the October 21 standings:
1. Lukas Brand 4 laps 36:31
2. Terry Mitchell 38:39
3. Davide Loro 39:01
4. Pat Ferris 40:00
5. Natasha Pasincky 3 laps 39:18
6. Sam Keats 3 laps 39:28
