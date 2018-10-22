12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 22, 2018
Competitors of the Cyclo-cross championships held on Sunday. Photo by Davide Loro
Super day for Blizzards season finale

Pat Ferris
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a super day for the final race of the season for the Cyclo-cross championships! Thanks to Dian Loro for timing and Sam Keats for setting up the circuit. Our last event of the season is the Awards banquet on Oct 28 at 6 p.m. at Dr. Kearney school.

Here are the October 21 standings:

1. Lukas Brand 4 laps 36:31

2. Terry Mitchell 38:39

3. Davide Loro 39:01

4. Pat Ferris 40:00

5. Natasha Pasincky 3 laps 39:18

6. Sam Keats 3 laps 39:28

Pat Ferris
