Credit: Pixabay
Home News Survey for the Age Friendly Assessment and Action Plan for Fort. St....
News

Survey for the Age Friendly Assessment and Action Plan for Fort. St. John Seniors

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Dr. Michael Lait a Researcher at The Forge – Community Development Institute (CDI) has launched a survey to identify the needs of seniors living in Fort St. John.

In partnership with the City of Fort St. John, Dr. Lait wants to better know the accessibility and effectiveness of local programs, as well as services and community amenities available to seniors through findings from this survey.

“The Age-friendly Assessment and Action Plan is the first step to ensuring that the City of Fort St. John is prepared for its growing population of seniors,” said Dr. Lait.  “Through engagement with seniors and seniors care providers, we will get a better idea of the barriers for older residents as well as the age-friendly assets in the community.”

The survey takes approx 20 minutes to complete and asks questions regarding transportation, housing, health services, voluntarism and community living.

Results from the survey will be shared with the City of Fort St. John to help improve the quality of life for seniors in Fort St. John.

If you would like to participate in the survey, CLICK HERE.

Previous articleB.C. residents will continue to receive bus services
Tracy Teves
