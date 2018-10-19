6 C
The Fort St. John Elks in action during a speed skating competition. Source FSJ Speed Skating Club
Sports

The Fort St. John Elks are hosting a Short Track Interclub Meet tomorrow

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks are hosting a Short Track Interclub Meet tomorrow at the Pomeroy Centre on the east rink.

“Short track racing is exciting to watch as the skaters move at high speed around a small track. This is a great opportunity to see speedskaters from around BC and Alberta compete and the club would love to invite spectators down to watch! Great event for the family to enjoy watching together, no cost just come down and cheer on the skaters”, says Christina Hogarth of the Fort St. John Elks.

All ages will be racing including the younger Learn to Skate members as well as the accomplished Juniors.

The races will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day until 4:30 p.m.

Scott Brooks

